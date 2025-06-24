Los Banos man paying it forward after his kidney transplant

A North Valley man is celebrating a healthy seven years of life thanks to a kidney transplant from his sister.

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- At 12 years old, doctors diagnosed Jose Gonzales with a chronic kidney disease.

"The doctor told me I was throwing a lot of protein in my urine. They sent me to do more labs and more in-depth studies and all that," Jose said. "They referred to Valley Children's Hospital in Madera and that's how I found out I had the focal segmental glomerulosclerosis."

Also known as FSGS, the disease can lead to kidney failure.

At that time, Jose's kidneys were only working at 80 percent, then at 18 years old, Jose found out he needed dialysis.

"It was walking into the unknown. I didn't know much about dialysis. I heard a lot of stories," he said.

Jose would go to DaVita Dialysis in Los Banos three times a week for care.

He spent seven years getting treatment while waiting for a kidney donor, until he turned to his sister.

"She wanted it for me too. To enjoy life more and to have more options of treatment. Not just going to the center three times a week for four hours," Jose said.

On April 13, 2018 she donated her kidney to her brother. Giving him a chance at a normal life.

"After they connected her kidney to me, the kidneys started working right away. So I didn't need extra treatment,"

The Health Resources and Services administration reports in 2024, over 48,000 transplants were performed.

But more than 100,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant.

One year after his surgery, Jose and his family celebrated his healthier life.

"100 percent back to normal. Not having to sit of the chair for three or four hours," Jose said.

He is grateful for his sister's gift and now he's paying it forward.

Jose works at DaVita Dialysis, helping others who might be going through the same thing.

"Here and there, we get young patients, 18 to 20 years old. I see myself when they walk in. So I take my time when they walk and ask 'Hey is it okay if I share something with you?" Jose said.

Letting others know there is someone in their corner and there is hope for a healthy future.

