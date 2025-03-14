Low snow blankets parts of Fresno County

Students were excused early Thursday in Tollhouse as a winter storm brought snowfall to the area.

Students were excused early Thursday in Tollhouse as a winter storm brought snowfall to the area.

Students were excused early Thursday in Tollhouse as a winter storm brought snowfall to the area.

Students were excused early Thursday in Tollhouse as a winter storm brought snowfall to the area.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students were excused early Thursday in Tollhouse as a winter storm brought snowfall to the area.

PG &E is getting ahead of potential outages caused by inclement weather, even in low elevations

"The impact low snow can potentially have on our system is snow on power lines, on power poles, can knock the lines down," said Jeff Smith with PG &E.

The company is stationing as many as a dozen crews across mountain communities in preparation for any emergencies.

"We use a lot of technology for modeling which allows us to get an idea of where we may see outages and then put crews in those locations in advance of the storm," said Smith.

"So they can respond as quickly as possible should the outages occur."

Multiple weather-related calls for spin-outs in the snow already stretching resources thin for the California Highway Patrol Thursday.

The CHP requires all vehicles to carry chains, especially in snowy conditions.

For those not accustomed to driving in low snow, CHP advises drivers to be mindful of their inexperience.

"If you don't know how to put these chains on, the best advice we can give is to do it at home in a dry environment," said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas.

Just before 10 Thursday morning, as much as three inches of snow dusted areas in Auberry.

From the moment you step into the NAPA Auto Parts store in Aubrey, you're greeted with the store's number one selling product: tire chains."

It's an investment that'll set you back between $250 and $400.

For the least expensive option, drivers are opting for the snow sock - starting at about a hundred less.

The biggest mistake drivers make when purchasing cables or chains for their car is...

"Not knowing your tire size. Knowing tire size is huge. We have a system to plug in your tire size, it tells us the size that you need," said Bianca Taylor, store manager.

"You shouldn't have any problems."

Snowy conditions prompted Sierra High School in Tollhouse to dismiss its 400 students just before noon.

The low snow even forced drivers to chain up its fleet of school buses.

For news updates, follow Christina Lopez on Facebook, X and Instagram.