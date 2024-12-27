Luminaries light up the night on Christmas Eve in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A glowing holiday tradition continues in northwest Fresno on Tuesday.

Every Christmas Eve since 1981, neighbors living along Ellery Way near Fruit and Bullard have gathered to fill paper bags with sand and votive candles.

Carrie Palmer has participated in the luminaries tradition since she was a kid -- and now her own children take part.

The white paper bags stretch down Ellery Way -- and will be lit through the evening -- into Christmas.

Palmer says she was living in the neighborhood when Dolores Monahan started the tradition.

"She was mainly focused on it being a community event and getting to reconnect with your neighbors you don't normally talk to and like I said it's not the materialistic part of Christmas. It's just the joy of being around people you love," said Palmer.

Dolores has since passed away but Carrie says its nice to see new generations and neighbors continue to carry on the tradition.

It's a beautiful sight that lights up the night, capturing the spirit of the season.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.