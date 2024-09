Incredible lunar rainbows at base of Yosemite Falls captured on video

Photographer captures amazing lunar rainbows at the base of Yosemite Falls in timelapse video.

Photographer captures amazing lunar rainbows at the base of Yosemite Falls in timelapse video.

Photographer captures amazing lunar rainbows at the base of Yosemite Falls in timelapse video.

Photographer captures amazing lunar rainbows at the base of Yosemite Falls in timelapse video.

Yosemite Falls can produce some spectacular rainbows at the base of the waterfall.

One photographer, Shreenivasan Manievannan, managed to capture rainbows at the waterfall from the light of the moon.

Manievannan recorded an amazing timelapse video last Wednesday and Thursday night during a full moon.

The incredible images show the lunar rainbows forming while the stars create a trail of light in the sky.