Made for More Health: The link between dental health and overall health

In this week's Made for More Health, Dr. Bijal Mehta, DDS, MBA, System Dental Director discusses why integrating medical and dental care is important for overall health.

Medical dental integration is how we can achieve whole-person healthcare. The mouth is the gateway to your body. Poor oral health can contribute to heart disease, diabetes, and even complications with pregnancy.

For more information, contact Adventist Health at 559-875-6900 or visit AdventistHealth.org/CVNDental.

This story is sponsored by Adventist Health.