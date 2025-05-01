Made for More Health

Made for More Health: Protecting your skin from sun damage

In today's Made for More Health segment, Resident Physician Dr. Qureshi tells us the best ways to protect our skin against sun damage.

In today's Made for More Health segment, Resident Physician Dr. Qureshi tells us the best ways to protect our skin against sun damage.

In today's Made for More Health segment, Resident Physician Dr. Qureshi tells us the best ways to protect our skin against sun damage.

In today's Made for More Health segment, Resident Physician Dr. Qureshi tells us the best ways to protect our skin against sun damage.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer is just around the corner. In today's Made for More Health segment, Resident Physician Dr. Qureshi tells us the best ways to protect our skin against sun damage.

His top three simple tips are:

1. Apply sunscreen of SPF 30 or more every 2 hours.

2. Wear protective clothing, wide brim hats and sunglasses.

3. Try going outdoors during the peak times of 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

For more information, visit AdventistHealth.org/doctors or call 559-897-6610.

This story is sponsored by Adventist Health.