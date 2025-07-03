Made for More Health: Staying cool during Valley summers
Thursday, July 3, 2025 3:21PM
In this episode of Made for More Health, Dr. Sharma elaborates on these three very important tips to stay cool and hydrated during the hot summer months.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley heat is nothing to joke about.
In this episode of Made for More Health, Dr. Sharma elaborates on these three very important tips to stay cool and hydrated during the hot summer months:HydrateDress the partKnow thyself
For more information visit AdventistHealth.org/RSharma or call 559-834-1614.
Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.