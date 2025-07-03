24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Made for More Health: Staying cool during Valley summers

Thursday, July 3, 2025 3:21PM
Made for More Health: Staying cool during Valley summers
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley heat is nothing to joke about.

In this episode of Made for More Health, Dr. Sharma elaborates on these three very important tips to stay cool and hydrated during the hot summer months:

  • Hydrate
  • Dress the part
  • Know thyself

    • For more information visit AdventistHealth.org/RSharma or call 559-834-1614.

