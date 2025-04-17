Made for More Health

Made for More Health: When should you seek medical help for allergies?

Many people in Central California suffer from seasonal allergies, but when should you seek medical help?

In this Made for More Health segment, we sit down with Dr. Joseph Maddela from Adventist Health, who advises consulting a medical professional if over-the-counter medications are ineffective, symptoms persist, disrupt sleep, or interfere with daily activities, or if frequent sinus infections occur.

Treatment options may include prescription medications, immunotherapy, or a referral to an allergist.

Don't delay seeking medical attention when severe symptoms impact daily life.

For more information, visit AdventistHealth.org/JMaddela or call 661-849-4300.

This story is sponsored by Adventist Health.