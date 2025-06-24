Madera County man arrested for impersonating US Marshal, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera County man is facing multiple charges after being accused of trying to impersonate a U.S. Marshal.

Over the weekend, Madera County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home on Avenue 12 near Road 22 for a disturbance.

That's where 40-year-old Andrew Biscay was arrested for outstanding warrants related to vandalism and impersonating an officer.

A search of his truck revealed a handmade gun, ammunition, and a fake U-S Marshal's badge.

Biscay's vehicle also had markings resembling law enforcement.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have been stopped by Biscay to come forward.