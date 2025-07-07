Madera Unified kicks off 'Summer Squad,' Science Safari camp gives students hands-on experiments

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Unified School District kicked off the first day of "Summer Squad" Summer Camps Monday morning.

Science experiments and exploration were underway bright and early Monday morning at Sierra Vista Elementary.

Students each picked out a geode to break open.

They put on the proper safety gear and used a rubber mallet to reveal what was inside.

No matter how many swings it took, once broken into pieces, students eagerly rushed in to see what color the crystals were inside.

"Mine is more crystal looking. It looks like glass. It's very shiny and it's kind of exactly how I wanted it," Aaliyah Mendez said. She's going into sixth grade this fall.

She says last year, she went to several of the free "Summer Squad" Summer Camps and this year, she plans to do the same.

"I was looking forward to the camps because I did not really want to stay at home," Aaliyah said.

She's currently in the Science Safari camp.

The week-long STEM-based program gives students a variety of hands-on activities through four separate focuses: chemistry, biology, engineering and earth, which focuses on rocks and minerals.

Suzanne Dudney is the district Director of Expanded Learning Programs.

She says there will be 21 different camps operating over the next two weeks.

The Science Safari that Aliyah is in is run by Growth Point Technologies.

"We love offering the STEM camps because the students don't always get to get this involved in this, immersed in science. It's a lot of activities, a lot of learning that they wouldn't normally get to experience," Dudney said.

She says by approaching STEM in this way, she's hoping it may help students find a new love for science.

"They're kind of branching out into new areas that they might not normally get to discover, maybe spark some new curiosities and new interests," Dudney said.

For Aaliyah and her classmates, they all have a bright and shiny, and sometimes sparkly prize to take home.

She says she's happy she gets to take part.

"It's fun and it's like, thankful that you can do this," Aaliyah said.

If parents would still like to register their student in one of these camps, there is still room available.

You'll just need to call the MUSD Expanded Learning Office at 559-481-4880.

