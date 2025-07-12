Madera Unified students encouraged to 'break a leg' at Broadway Showcase camp

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- This is a camp where you're encouraged to have fancy feet, a loud voice and bust out your dance moves.

The "Broadway showcase" is put on as part of Summer Squad through Madera Unified.

Adison Rollins is no stranger to the stage.

She's heading into her senior year this fall and trying to soak up every minute.

"I decided that instead of just being at home, I'd rather be doing something that I love and that I've done for the past three years," Adison said.

She and nearly two dozen other students grades seventh through twelfth grade have been working since Monday to piece together six musical numbers.

That includes costume changes for each.

"It's definitely challenging, but it's a good challenge," Adison said.

Brandon Gilles is the district's Director of Arts Education.

He says this camp helps build students' confidence to perform on stage.

"The purpose of the experience is to give students this elevated experience, to put some production into what they're doing," Gilles said. "We're invested in them, they're invested in the project and we're all kind of just in it together by Friday."

Although each student came in with different levels of experience, they've worked nearly 40 hours this week to bring the performance to life.

"I think we should take a minute also to appreciate that this whole thing came together in only five days, and that's because our kids are committed to it, and they're loving what they're doing," Gilles said.

Adison says the deadline to put the show together was a bit intimidating at the start of the week, but now she's confident they can pull it off from the opening song to the curtain call.

"So it's definitely an experience that we have to pull together, and it's hard to do it, but we did it," Adison said.

Students finished off the week with a performance for family and friends Friday evening at Madera South High School.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, X and Instagram.