Man accused of killing Debbie Dorian set for trial in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County court case against the man accused of killing Debbie Dorian is now set for a jury trial.

On Thursday, a judge said he expects attorneys on both sides to be ready for jury selection on January 12th, 2026.

The attorneys said they understood and stated that the trial will likely take four months.

Stane has pleaded not guilty to murder and several sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents in the South Valley.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, and defense attorney Jane Boulger told Action News that Stane could be open to resolving the case.

"I'm always open to it. We will be planning for a trial, and we will still be talking about a potential resolution that suits everybody."

Boulger characterized the negotiations as ongoing.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office did not respond to Action News' written questions.

Prosecutors did say on the record today that Stane rejected their counteroffer.

Boulger also confirmed she will remain on the case after the court approved her request for an hourly salary to defend Stane.

