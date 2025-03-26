Man arrested for dog's death in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is behind bars after being accused in the death of a family pet in Porterville.

Officials have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Paul Ruiz.

Porterville officers were called to a home on Balmoral Street near Monte Avenue just before 7:30 pm Tuesday for a report of animal cruelty.

When officers arrived, they say they found a small dead dog.

After talking with witnesses, investigators determined the dog had died after being thrown against a wooden fence.

Ruiz had fled the scene but was found a few blocks away.

He was arrested without incident and later booked on charges of animal cruelty.

Ruiz is being held without bail, and his court hearing is set for Thursday afternoon.