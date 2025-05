Man arrested following standoff with police in Clovis

A man has been arrested following a standoff with police in Clovis.

A man has been arrested following a standoff with police in Clovis.

A man has been arrested following a standoff with police in Clovis.

A man has been arrested following a standoff with police in Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested following a standoff with police in Clovis.

Officers were initially called out just before 9 am Monday to a home on Ashlan and Fowler.

That's when a man left the home in a van.

The van was later located at a nearby gas station, where police worked to get the man to come out of the van and surrender.

People are asked to stay clear of the area as police continue to investigate the incident.