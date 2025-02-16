Man arrested in Fresno for fatal stabbing of New Jersey veterinarian, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Oregon man was arrested in Fresno earlier this week in connection with the death of a New Jersey veterinarian.

The Office of the Camden County Prosecutor says 45-year-old Dr. Michael Anthony was fatally stabbed around 7 a.m. on December 10, 2024, at a home in Cherry Hill.

In the following weeks, officials say they identified 27-year-old Cristian Custodio-Aquino from Portland as a suspect.

Custodio-Aquino was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Fresno on Tuesday.

He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail, where he will await extradition to New Jersey.