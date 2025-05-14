Man arrested for trying to rob food truck with knife in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An empty parking lot on Dinuba Avenue and Vine Street in North Visalia is where Tacos El Toro usually sells their Mexican cuisine out of their food truck each night.

The robbery happened around 10:20 p.m. in a parking lot near Dinuba Avenue and Vine Street.

That's where Tacos El Toro usually sells their Mexican cuisine out of their food truck each night.

"Witnesses reporting that a 43-year-old man had brandished a knife and was swinging it at multiple people while demanding money from the business," said Liz Jones with the Visalia Police Department.

Police have since identified that man as Martin Tobar-Chabolla.

He was arrested after police tracked him down at a nearby convenience store.

Willy, the manager at Circle 7, saw it all happen.

"I asked him a question, but he didn't answer. He gave me the $5, he needed change for the $5 bill. I gave him the change," recalled Willy.

"The minute he walked away, there were cops outside, and the cops started 'On the ground, on the ground.' They put him on the ground, and they started searching for a knife."

Willy says that a few moments later, the taco truck employees walked in, shocked and scared over what had just happened.

Tobar was booked on felony charges for attempted armed robbery and attempted assault with a deadly weapon.

For Willy, having known Tobar as a customer, he is surprised at what unfolded on Tuesday night.

"He is a customer, right here, he is homeless and always recycling, but I never knew he was going to do that," Willy continues, "I don't know, I think he needs to look for a job or something."

The Visalia Police Department encourages food truck vendors to have security cameras set up.

Having lights and selling from a well-lit area can also help deter potential criminals.

For locals, if you see something, say something.

The Visalia Police Department says this continues to be an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, X and Instagram.