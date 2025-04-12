Man arrested for vandalizing beauty salon in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera man is in jail Friday night after police say he vandalized a beauty salon.

Madera police say surveillance footage shows Quivino Gonzalez Reyes throwing his scooter at the door of Tali's Beauty Salon, shattering the glass.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at the business near Yosemite Avenue and Gateway Drive.

First responders quickly began searching for the culprit.

"Officers eventually cleared the business, and no one was located on scene," said Madera Police Cpl. Jeremy Smith.

Smith says because of this security footage, responding officers found and arrested the suspect less than an hour after the vandalism occurred.

"Luckily that video helped a lot," he said.

Police believe this is a random act of violence, which now has Gonzalez Reyes facing a felony charge for vandalism.

Smith says the suspect has had previous run-ins with Madera Police.

The salon owner has had a previous attack on her business.

She did not want to appear on camera, but says the last crime happened about six months ago.

"A random guy was walking by, picked up an asphalt rock and threw it at one of the bigger windows," Tali explained.

Tali says it will now cost thousands of dollars to replace this broken door, along with valuable time.

"Just trying to find a door that's going to fit that because this building is so old, it's just like what's plan B or what's the next step," Tali said.

She says insurance won't cover the costs.

Even with the challenge ahead, she's grateful the officers were able to act so quickly.

