Man dies after being hit by SUV in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed after he was hit by an SUV in Tulare on Monday night.

The accident happened around 7:45 pm near Bardsley and Blackstone.

Tulare police say the victim, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

Authorities say the driver did not see the pedestrian before the crash.

The driver called for help and is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators are still determining what the man was doing in the road before the collision.