Man dies after crash during foggy conditions in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after his pickup truck collided with a semi-truck in Fresno County.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Parlier and McCall Avenues around 9:30 Tuesday morning.

They found the victim ejected from his truck. Officers say it appears the man was driving down Parlier and stopped at a stop sign but then pulled out in front of the big rig that was driving on McCall.

The semi-truck hit the front of the pickup and dragged it approximately 100 feet through the intersection. Officers say the semi-truck did have the right of way.

The pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP says visibility was down to around 100 feet at the time of the crash. They do believe fog was a factor.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the collision and is cooperating with officers in the investigation.