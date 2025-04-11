Man dies after being shot in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. -- A man has died after he was shot in southwest Fresno on Thursday night.

Fresno police say a man in his 20s was found with gunshot wounds around 5 p.m. on George Avenue near Bardell Avenue.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

It's unclear what happened leading up to the shooting, but officials say it is believed to be gang-related.

Investigators say they detained and questioned a man who was found jumping fences in the area after the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The shooting marks the fifth murder in Fresno in 2025.

