Man dies after crashing car into Sanger canal, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after crashing his car into a Sanger canal Saturday night.

Video from Sanger Live shows first responders at Newmark and North avenues

That's where officers found the car submerged in the canal.

A 60-year-old driver was pulled out and medics performed CPR for several minutes before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still trying to figure out what caused the man to crash into the canal.