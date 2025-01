Man hospitalized after being stabbed at Hanford apartment, woman detained

Police are investigating a stabbing in the city of Hanford that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night.

Police are investigating a stabbing in the city of Hanford that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night.

Police are investigating a stabbing in the city of Hanford that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night.

Police are investigating a stabbing in the city of Hanford that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in the city of Hanford.

It happened shortly before midnight Wednesday at an apartment complex on Oakview Drive near 11th Street.

Police say a man suffered a stab wound to the upper body and was taken to a nearby hospital.

He is expected to be okay.

Officers say a woman was detained at the scene.

A motive for the attack has not been released.