Man hospitalized following stabbing in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a stabbing that hospitalized a man in northeast Fresno.

Police responded to Shaw and Barton after 2:30 Sunday morning for a victim of a stabbing.

They found a man suffering from several stab wounds to the torso.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

The search for the suspect is underway.