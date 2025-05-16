Man identified after being hit and killed by Visalia police officer

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed after he was hit by a Visalia police officer's patrol vehicle on Wednesday night.

Friends have identified the victim as a man named Alfredo, who was around the age of 60.

They say he was a friendly person and was loved by his community.

Yellow tape and a small memorial sit on the corner of Houston Avenue and Rinaldi Street in North Visalia.

It's where the California Highway Patrol has taken over an investigation after a Visalia police officer in their cruiser hit and killed a pedestrian on Wednesday night around 9.

Visalia police say their officer, who is now on paid administrative leave, was on a normal patrol of the area when they struck Alfredo, who was crossing the street.

"As a result of the collision, the pedestrian received significant injuries that required immediate medical attention, which was provided by the officer as well as additional officers that responded to the scene," said Visalia Police Captain Daniel Ford.

"The pedestrian was transported to the Kaweah Health Medical Center and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries."

Alfredo has been described by locals as a humble and peaceful person who lived his own life.

Jose Lizarraga has been his friend for 17 years.

"He was very friendly with everybody, he was a cool man," Jose described.

"He seemed like a very cheerful person, he was very honest."

Alfredo had been living in this corner house with his friend, Gustavo Falcon, for a few months.

Gustavo says his pal was headed to the store across the street- and moments later watched the tragedy unfold.

"I took care of him like my own parents, and it's a shame that he is gone,: explains Gustavo.

He says, although he doesn't blame the officer, he does think that when it comes to driving safely, they need to set a good example for the rest of the community.

Especially now, as the good-spirited man who was his friend for years is gone.

Alfredo's friends say they have been in communication with his family from Los Angeles and Oaxaca, planning funeral arrangements and where his body will be laid to rest.

