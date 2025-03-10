Man killed in attack at Visalia apartment complex, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in custody and charged with homicide following a man's death in Visalia.

Police responded to reports of a large fight at an apartment complex on North Divisadero Street on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a 54-year-old man unconscious and a 28-year-old man both with injuries from physical assault.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the 54-year-old later died from his injuries.

The Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation, leading to the arrests of 29-year-old Oscar Medrano of Visalia and 24-year-old Mario Lopez of Corcoran.

Both suspects have now been charged with homicide and were booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Visalia police.