Man life-flighted to hospital after truck catches fire in Kings County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers with the California Highway Patrol say a 48-year-old man was driving a semi-truck on Highway 41 near Big Tar Canyon Saturday when he realized his engine was smoking.

Before the man was able to get out of the vehicle, the engine caught fire. The flames quickly spread to the cab of the truck where the man was sitting, he suffered burns to the upper half of his body.

He had to be life-flighted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno where his condition is unknown at this time.

The field near the truck also caught fire and burned about 50 acres before fire crews were able to put it out.