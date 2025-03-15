Man pleads not guilty to 2020 shooting that killed teen in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of a Fresno County shooting that took the life of a teenager appeared before a judge on Friday, more than five years after the crime.

Allan Cardoso pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Gregory Sanchez was shot and killed near Highway 145 and Yuba Avenue in Five Points in January 2020.

Deputies say an 18-year-old was also hit when someone shot at their vehicle from another car.

A third person was not injured.

Investigators believe the shooting involved gangs.

Cardoso was arrested in February of this year.

His next court date is set for May 29th.