Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for hiding drugs in spare tire

A man has been sentenced for possessing more than $7 million worth of fentanyl-laced pills hidden in a spare tire.

A man has been sentenced for possessing more than $7 million worth of fentanyl-laced pills hidden in a spare tire.

A man has been sentenced for possessing more than $7 million worth of fentanyl-laced pills hidden in a spare tire.

A man has been sentenced for possessing more than $7 million worth of fentanyl-laced pills hidden in a spare tire.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been sentenced for possessing more than $7 million worth of fentanyl-laced pills hidden in a spare tire.

Carlos Lopez was arrested during a traffic stop on I-5 in Fresno County in 2023.

Authorities searched his vehicle and discovered more than 150 pounds of drugs.

This week, Lopez was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute.