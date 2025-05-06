Man sentenced for deadly crash during police chase in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has learned how long he will spend behind bars for a deadly crash following a police chase in 2020.

Roger Harris was sentenced Tuesday morning to 35 years to life in prison.

This comes after he was convicted following a crash in April of 2020.

Harris refused to pull over for officers near Fresno and Olive and sped off, leading police on a chase.

Fresno police say Harris crashed into a pick-up truck, killing 48-year-old Guy Shearer.

Following his sentencing, Harris said he wants to appeal the ruling.

