Man sentenced for gang-related Reedley murder in 2021

David Cedeno has been ordered to spend 75 years to life behind bars for shooting and killing Elizandro Diaz Jr.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A convicted killer learned his punishment on Thursday for a murder near Reedley.

A judge sentenced David Cedeno to 75 years to life for the shooting death of Elizandro Diaz Jr.

"I remember praying and asking God to please not take him, and hoping the call I had received was somehow not real," recalled Joanna Diaz, Elizandro's sister.

That call to Diaz came in April 2021, when she learned her brother was shot and killed while on a break from work.

He had stopped at the Oaks Mini Mart in Reedley to get some snacks, when surveillance video showed he ran into Cedeno, who was a rival gang member.

The two argued in the store, then Cedeno followed Diaz in his car just south of city limits, shooting him in the parking lot of Bravante Produce.

More than three years later, a jury found Cedeno guilty of murder.

The victim's loved ones say his loss is still a constant pain in their hearts.

Crystal Diaz told the court her brother never missed a family celebration and now, she faces major life events without him.

"I recently got married, and he was supposed to walk me down the aisle," she said. "He didn't. All I had was a pin on my dress in memory of him."

Cedeno sat somberly as his attorney spoke to his remorse and asked the judge to consider his childhood and circumstances before handing down a sentence.

"His mother was an alcoholic, she worked full time, but it was only enough to cover rent," said Emily Takao.

"He ended up turning to the streets, selling drugs to essentially provide for him and his younger sister."

The judge ultimately sentenced Cedeno to 75 years to life with the possibility of parole, but he had strong words for the defendant.

"To consider taking a human life simply for the purpose that they're a participant in an opposing gang is senseless to this court, and you're suffering the consequences for that," says Hon. Jonathan Conklin.

Judge Conklin went on to say if he had the ability to impose any additional sentence, he would have.

Diaz's sisters say he left behind eight children.

One of Diaz's sisters said members from Cedeno's gang threatened her family as they sought justice for their brother, leading to fear during the investigation and to this day.

