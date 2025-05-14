Man sentenced for killing of his wife in Merced in 2023

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man convicted of killing his wife in 2023 learned his punishment in a Merced County courtroom.

Richard Sandoval was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison on Tuesday.

He was found guilty in April of the killing of his wife, Catina Sandoval.

It happened at the couple's apartment in October 2023 on D and 11th streets in Merced.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Richard Sandoval used a kitchen knife and stabbed Catina four times.

During the trial, a jury heard evidence relating to Sandoval's history of alcohol abuse and prior acts of domestic violence against his wife dating back to 2021.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.