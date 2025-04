One man shot, another detained following verbal argument in Visalia, deputies say

One man is hospitalized, and another detained following a shooting in Visalia on Saturday night.

One man is hospitalized, and another detained following a shooting in Visalia on Saturday night.

One man is hospitalized, and another detained following a shooting in Visalia on Saturday night.

One man is hospitalized, and another detained following a shooting in Visalia on Saturday night.

VISALIA, Calif. -- One man is hospitalized following a shooting in Visalia on Saturday night.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office responded to a house party just before 10:00 p.m.

Deputies say a verbal argument became violent when one man was shot twice in the chest.

The injured man was taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

The man who shot has been detained.

Officials are investigating andare asking anyone with information to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's office.