Man shot and killed in Merced County, 2 persons of interest under investigation

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating what led to a shooting that left a man dead in Winton.

Deputies responded to Bobbi Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators, along with SWAT, identified and surrounded a nearby home where they believed a person of interest may have been located.

However, the person investigators were looking for was not in the residence.

Officials say they are now speaking with two persons of interest.

The victim's identity has not been released.