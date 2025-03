Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified the man found dead next to a southwest Fresno convenience store.

He is 64-year-old Abraham Tiggs.

He was found by police on Tulare and B streets at about 7 am Sunday.

They say surveillance video reveals he was walking in the area of B and Mariposa at 11:30 pm Saturday when he was shot in the chest.

He was able to get down the street about a block before collapsing.

At this time, police have not identified the gunman.