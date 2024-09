Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a shooting in southwest Fresno on Sunday.

It happened just before 9 pm on Modoc and Strother.

Officers found a 22-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police performed life-saving measures, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Police are interviewing witnesses and asking residents in the area for any surveillance video of the scene.