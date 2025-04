Man stabbed in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a stabbing following a family disturbance in northwest Fresno.

Officers had their guns pulled out at home on Weber near Herndon, right next to the Marketplace at El Paseo.

Officers responded to the home after 6 am following a report of a family disturbance.

Officials say a man was stabbed at least once.

The incident remains under investigation.