Marjaree Mason Center hosts roundtable discussion for Teen Dating Violence Awareness month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- High school students, educators and even lawmakers met at the new Marjaree Mason Center on Friday in Northwest Fresno for a roundtable discussion on Teen Dating Violence.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and the nonprofit hosted the forum to offer a space to students to be heard about a serious and dangerous topic.

"Everybody needs to know somebody cares and that they're gonna be ready to help when somebody's ready to have a conversation," Marjaree Mason Center CEO Nicole Linder said.

Linder says there's an alarming rise in teen violence dating.

"On the calls to law enforcement from teen victims show that they're at a greater likelihood for physical violence than maybe the adult peers and for sexual assault," she said.

From 2023 to 2024, the Marjaree Mason Center reports there was a 27 percent increase in cases of Teen Dating Violence in Fresno County, a concern for Representative Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield).

"This is not an academic conversation. Our teenagers, our young people in the community are growing up really fast, especially with social media," Fong says.

He says offering help to teen victims should be a community effort.

From law enforcement to schools, he says everyone should step up in times of need.

"People are always so afraid and fearful to get help and get attention but there are people that care for you and want to be there for you," Clovis Unified student Avery Means said.

Means says topics discussed were heavy with emotion but she's optimistic these conversations can help others who may be struggling.

"I feel like educating students and kind of giving them an idea and like explaining to them what can go on in these types of things and where to go to for help is super important," she said.3

The Marjaree Mason Center says inviting lawmakers to the table was important and that the desire was to not just have an open conversation but to also spark change with legislation in the near future.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

