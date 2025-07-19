Massive plant nursery in Dos Palos hiding in plain sight

Many of the employees packing flowers and keeping them watered have been with the company for more than 20 years.

DOS PALOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Along a busy stretch of Highway 152 in Dos Palos, the Dash Dream Plant Orchid Barn has been hiding in plain sight since 1999.

"This is like a hidden treasure, pretty much," says cashier Erika Campos. "A lot of people have gone by here."

Those who pull over find a nursery where you can stop and smell the orchids.

"You're able to see at least like 200,000 or 300,000 bloomed plants in the greenhouse right here," says Vice President Boram Jung. "Then my customers will get really amazed."

"The shape, the color, the green -- it's just awesome," says customer Ruben Alvarado.

Jung's parents started the business with just over 1,000 plants.

"I'm very blessed," he said. "My parents are very strong people. They always had this passion to grow these orchids here in the Central Valley."

Today, business is literally blooming.

"We grow roughly about 1.5 million Phalaenopsis orchids throughout the year," Jung said. "We also grow some tropical plants such as lucky bamboos, dracaena plants."

The greenhouse cooling system can keep temperatures between 75 and 80 degrees.

Jung is feeling the heat from US tariffs. Baby orchid plants must be imported from countries like Taiwan and South Korea.

"Starting in October, I'm afraid the tariffs are going back to 30% and it's going to really ruin the business," he said.

The family supplies orchids for stores like Trader Joe's and Aldi. We saw some that were being packaged for Save Mart stores.

"I believe everyone is happy," he said before asking the employees if they were happy in Spanish.

"If you ever have time to stop and come into the orchid barn, you're more than welcome to come in here," Campos said.

