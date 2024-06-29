Mayor Dyer outlines process to find new police chief following Paco Balderrama's resignation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city officials are revealing more about the search for a new police chief just days after Paco Balderrama resigned.

Action News spoke with Mayor Jerry Dyer about the search on Friday. He is meeting with City Manager Georgeanne White next week.

"We're actually going to talk about not only the process as it moves forward but potential search firms that we'd be utilizing for a national search," Dyer said.

The process could cost upwards of $50,000 and take several months.

Dyer says the firm will ultimately deliver about six applicants to city leaders.

"We only have one opportunity to do it right," he said.

"When you're looking for a police chief, you're really looking for a very unique individual."

The search comes after the city investigated Paco Balderrama for months, probing an "inappropriate, off-duty relationship" officials say he had with the wife of an officer.

The investigation found Balderrama did not abuse his authority.

While the probe was underway, Balderrama faced pressure from members of his own rank. The Fresno Police Officers Association said officers lost trust in department leadership.

A new chief will have to fix that.

"It's going to be important for whoever takes the helm to understand what occurred in Fresno and to be sympathetic with the troops in terms of what happened," Dyer said.

The city manager will make the final hiring decision, but Dyer -- the former chief himself -- will play a significant role.

He says the next chief will need to balance community and officer relations.

"It's someone who is engaged or has the ability to engage the community and maintain and build the trust of the community and somebody that we know has a good reputation (and) would be well respected amongst the ranks," he said.

As the search is underway, Deputy Chief Mindy Casto has taken over operational control of the department. While she could apply to remain in charge, Dyer says he still wants to look outside the Valley.

"You always know what you have inside," the mayor said. "You don't know what you may get from the outside and how that compares to your internal candidates."

Action News pressed the mayor on how he would view an applicant under investigation.

Dyer says he would only consider the applicant after the investigation ended, and he said it would not rule in their favor.

