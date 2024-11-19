Mayor Jerry Dyer in Qatar to promote Fresno as investment hub

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and his wife are on a trip overseas in the Middle East, visiting with leaders in Qatar.

In a series of posts on X, he said he's with a group of mayors from across the US.

They are meeting with investors and promoting Fresno as a "premium investment opportunity."

Mayor Dyer went on to say Qatar is focused on building sub-national relationships in the areas of healthcare, technology, real estate and infrastructure.

The mayor says the country has already invested over $70 billion in the US and he wants to "ensure they see Fresno as an excellent opportunity."

The trip is funded by the Qatar Embassy.

