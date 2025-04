McKinley Avenue near Fresno Yosemite International Airport to close for construction

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eastbound McKinley Avenue will be closed between Chestnut and Peach next week.

Roadwork will begin on Monday, April 14 and is expected to last one week.

Those who need to get to Fresno Yosemite International Airport can use Chestnut to Olive, or Clinton to Peach.

Remember to slow for the cone zone when driving near crews at work.