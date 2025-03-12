Measles case confirmed in Fresno County, officials say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person has tested positive for the measles in Fresno County.

On Tuesday, the Fresno County Department of Public Health announced that the patient could have exposed others to the virus in both Fresno and Madera counties.

Officials are still working to identify all possible exposures and to put any preventive measures in place.

While the risk to the public is low, the health department is continuing to urge people to stay protected with vaccines.

Health officials are expected to release more information about the confirmed case in a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

