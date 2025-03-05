Measles outbreak sweeps across nine states, including California

Cases of the disease are on the rise in several states, with an outbreak turning deadly in Texas.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cases of measles are growing across the nation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are about 200 cases of measles across the US.

Specifically, there are 159 cases in Texas, showing how fast airborne illness can spread.

The California Department of Public Health confirms with Action News that there are three confirmed cases in the state, but said that number is subject to change.

Medical experts believe we're seeing this rise in cases because vaccine rates have diminished in recent years.

"The fact that measles is popping up in certain areas in the United States is concerning," said John Zweifler, a medical consultant with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

He adds the incubation period for measles is seven to 21 days and if exposed you should spend that time monitoring for symptoms.

Unfortunately, there is no treatment for the highly contagious airborne illness. Zweifler said symptoms will make people feel like they have a severe cold.

But there is a step you can take to keep your family safe.

"The vaccine is so incredibly effective. So, if you get one shot you reduce your chances again by 97%," said Zweifler.

"Then the usual series for measles is one vaccine at age 12 to 15 months and a second one from four to six years of age, so with the two of those it's 99% effective."

A majority of the cases are impacting children under 17 but there are some older adults who are catching the illness.

Zweifler said if you were born before 1957 or outside the U.S. before 1970, you're presumed to be immune to the measles.

"I think as a parent, we have the responsibility to take care of our children. I fortunately always believed in vaccinations," said Norma Thomas, a grandparent.

Thomas works as a phlebotomist. She's heard of the outbreak sweeping across the U.S. Although it's not impacting her family, Thomas said it's still alarming.

"I think it does worry me for other kids, and them coming in the hospital and see them sick, that's what concerns me more," said Thomas.

Experts said the best thing to do is check your vaccination status and reach out to your medical provider to ensure your family is safe from this illness.

