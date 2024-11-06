Medical Specialist: Mystique Medical Spa

Mystique Medical Spa prides itself on offering a professional, trusted experience with the highest level of customer service in a relaxing and clean environment. Their dedicated team provides expert care and cutting-edge treatments designed to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.

Every new patient receives a personalized consultation with an experienced Provider or Patient Consultant. During this in-depth session, you'll discuss your unique skin or body concerns and design a customized treatment plan to ensure you achieve the best possible results.

Most Popular Services

CoolSculpting Elite

If you're struggling with stubborn pockets of fat that just won't respond to diet or exercise, CoolSculpting Elite offers a non-invasive, highly effective solution. This advanced body contouring treatment has become the top choice for many in California's Central Valley. Mystique Medical Spa's expert providers deliver transformative results, helping you achieve the body you've been working toward.

BOTOX Cosmetic

Achieve natural-looking results with BOTOX Cosmetic at Mystique Medical Spa. Our skilled injectors are known for their precision and commitment to personalized care, ensuring that your treatment exceeds expectations. Recognized with multiple "Best Med Spa in Fresno" awards, we specialize in delivering beautiful, subtle enhancements that help you look refreshed and confident.

Juvederm XC

Laugh lines may be inevitable, but they don't have to be permanent. With age, skin loses its natural supply of hyaluronic acid (HA), leading to the development of wrinkles and folds. Juvederm XC replenishes lost HA, restoring volume and smoothing away facial lines. Known for its long-lasting effects and smooth gel formula, Juvederm XC is the go-to solution for youthful, natural-looking results.

Laser Hair Removal

Mystique Medical Spa offers state-of-the-art laser hair removal for effective, lasting hair reduction. Whether you're targeting hair on your face, legs, arms, or other areas, our advanced laser technology delivers fast, comfortable treatments for all skin types. Say goodbye to painful, messy, and temporary hair removal methods, and enjoy smoother, hair-free skin with fewer treatments and longer-lasting results.

Contact Information

Phone Number

(559) 447- 5273

Office Location

7161 N. Howard St., Suite 101 Fresno, CA 93720

Office Hours

Open Mon - Fri: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

Website

mystiquemedicalspa.com