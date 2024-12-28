Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.22 billion ahead of Friday's drawing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to near-record levels with the prize amount now sitting at $1.22 billion.

It comes after several winners chose five of the six winning numbers, including one person in Lemoore.

According to lottery officials, this jackpot is the 5th largest in history.

If the lucky ticket is purchased here in California, it would be the largest Mega Millions jackpot for the Golden State.

People were out buying Mega Millions tickets on Friday, hoping to start the new year as a billionaire.

"I wanted to get out and give it a shot. You never know what's gonna happen when the drawing happens," said Ray Keith, a Clovis resident.

A lucky person won big on a Mega Millions ticket sold in Lemoore on Christmas Eve.

According to the California State Lottery's website, a ticket worth one point seven-seven million dollars was sold at this Save Mart.

Clovis couple Robert and Pinky Kerner are now hoping to take home the grand prize.

"We normally don't play. It's the large amount that drew us out this way," said the couple.

Although they don't gamble, Robert says there's a method to his game.

"I have a spreadsheet that I did a history of the most common numbers picked over the last 20 years and it randomizes just those numbers, it won't duplicate," Robert explained.

The estimated cash value of the Mega Millions jackpot is $549.7 million.

But for the Kerners, the idea of winning is too far-fetched to consider.

"First thing I'd do is probably scream. I'd never thought of it," said the couple.

But after some thought, they say they'd share the wealth.

"And definitely donate to charities. Absolutely. I couldn't live with that much. There'd be a lot of charitable contributions, a lot,"

