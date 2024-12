Mega Millions ticket worth $1.7 million sold in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A lucky person won big on a Mega Millions ticket sold in Lemoore this Christmas Eve.

According to the California State Lottery's website, a ticket worth $1.77 million was sold at a Save Mart on Armona Road.

The ticket matched five of the winning numbers, which were 11, 14, 38, 45, 46, with the gold Mega Ball 3.

There was no big winner Tuesday, so the jackpot will grow to $1.15 billion for Friday's drawing.