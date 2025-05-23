Memorial Day is often considered the unofficial start of summer. This year, the holiday falls on Monday, May 26.

Before you head out this Memorial Day weekend, you might want to take note of what stores and businesses will be open or closed. Although many retail and grocery stores will keep their doors open (with some even offering holiday sales), most corporate offices, government agencies and banks will not be operating on Monday since it is a federal holiday.

What's open and closed on Memorial Day 2025:

Banks

Memorial Day is a bank holiday in the Federal Reserve system, so most bank branches will be closed.

Online banking and ATMs will still be accessible. The stock market will also be closed.

FILE - The sun shines through the flags in the Memorial Day Flag Garden on Boston Common, May 27, 2023, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

Post offices and shipping services

The United States Post Service will also observe Memorial Day and not deliver letters or packages on May 26. USPS locations will also be closed.

If you're looking to ship a package via UPS on Memorial Day, take note that the service will not offer any pickups or deliveries and many UPS Store locations will also be closed.

For FedEx, only Fedex Custom Critical delivery will be available on Memorial Day. FedEx Office stores will have modified hours.

Government agencies and schools

All nonessential government offices, such as the DMV, libraries, courthouses and city hall, will be closed Monday. Federal and state courts will also be closed. Most public school districts will be closed for the holiday, as well.

Retail

Many stores and restaurants will be open Monday, including big box retailers such as Walmart, Target and Kmart. One notable exception is Costco, which will be closed on May 26.

Grocery stores like Kroger, Aldi, H-E-B, Trader Joe's, Publix and Whole Foods will be open this Memorial Day, although it's a good idea to call and check your local store's hours of operation.