Memorial Day Weekend at Yosemite National Park

The summer travel season is here and Yosemite National Park will be bustling with tourists.

The summer travel season is here and Yosemite National Park will be bustling with tourists.

The summer travel season is here and Yosemite National Park will be bustling with tourists.

The summer travel season is here and Yosemite National Park will be bustling with tourists.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK. (KFSN) -- The summer travel season is here and Yosemite National Park will be bustling with tourists.

Action News photojournalist Alex Ruiz shows us the excitement that is surrounding the area as people visit for the Memorial Day weekend.