Memorial site honors fallen Lemoore police officer Jonathan Diaz

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An emotional ceremony on Friday helped pay tribute to the life of a fallen Lemoore Police Department Officer Jonathan Diaz.

Officer Diaz died in 2019 while trying to break up a domestic violence fight at a party.

His life was cut short at 31. His legacy has lived on through his family and children for the past six years.

On Friday, his name, engraved in a granite statue, will live on forever.

"This is my Eagle Scout project. I was fortunate enough to work with the Lemoore Police Department to put this together and create a memorial dedicated to the police department and their efforts. As well as a dedication to officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty," explains Kaden Dukes, Assistant Scoutmaster with the Lemoore Troop 402 of Boy Scouts of America.

Teenager, Kaden Dukes, was behind the memorial.

He fundraised thousands of dollars and donations to make this happen.

The project earned him the top rank of an Eagle Scout in his Lemoore Troop 402.

For the Lemoore Police Department, it is a way to memorialize a friend they have never forgotten.

"I'm sure he would be grateful he would say thank you for the memorial so his family could enjoy it, especially his kids, to be able to see his name on there and the Lemoore Police Department have a dedication for him. I think he would be proud. I really do because he is a hero," shared Lt. Matthew Smith with the Lemoore Police Department.

Grateful, humbled and inspired are some words Lt. Matthew Smith shared about the memorial.

It serves as a reminder of how precious each day is.

"There is space on that and I pray every day that Jonathan's name will be the only one on that statue," says Lt. Matthew Smith.

And for Officer Diaz's family.. The tribute and the community's support has not gone unnoticed.

"A lot of emotional feelings, going through my head right now and it's truly an honor to see that the community is honoring him and seeing what he's done for everyone so feeling very grateful," expresses Juan Diaz, Jonathan Diaz's Brother.

"I feel very appreciative for what they've given us for the community. Everything that Kayden and his scouts group came up with," says Carlos Diaz, Jonathan's youngest brother.

The department runs a private marathon in honor of Diaz each year... they mentioned they look forward to making this memorial site part of that tradition.

