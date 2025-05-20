Mendota correctional officers hospitalized after exposure to contaminated mail, officials say

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two correctional officers are recovering after being exposed to contaminated mail at a Mendota prison.

Officials say that while the two officers were sorting mail at the federal correctional institution Mendota facility, they became ill after handling incoming mail suspected of being contaminated with drugs.

They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Union leaders are sounding the alarm on the trend of officers being exposed to contaminated mail and are demanding action.

In 2024, U.S. Penitentiary Atwater correctional officer Marc Fischer became sick after coming into contact with a substance in the mail room.

Fischer died at the hospital, and his family said he was just weeks away from retirement at the time.

The union is calling for Congress to pass H.R. 1046, the "Marc Fischer Memorial Interdiction of Fentanyl in Postal Mail at Federal Prisons Act."

The act would require screening processes for mail at all federal prisons.

It is not known if any arrests have been made for the incident at the Mendota facility.